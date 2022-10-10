Warning for postal carriers: Man armed with gun robbing carriers of master keys in Chicago

Chicago police are warning postal carriers about an armed suspect who is taking master keys from carriers in the area.

Police say the armed suspect is going up to carriers with a gun — but not taking packages.

Instead, the suspect is taking the worker's keys.

The master key opens clusters of mail boxes, which are the ones you see in many apartment buildings.

There is a city ordinance that some officials are trying to introduce that would require the keys to be put inside the building.

A similar incident was reported in suburban Evanston.