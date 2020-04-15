Warrant issued for second suspect in killing of Marine pushed into CTA train

article

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect in connection with the fatal attack of a Marine who was pushed into a moving Red Line train last week.

The warrant for first-degree murder was issued Tuesday in the April 7 death of 29-year-old Mamadou Balde, Chicago police said.

Ryan Munn, 18, has already been charged with first-degree murder in Balde’s killing after he allegedly admitted to taking part in the attack, Cook County prosecutors said.

Balde was approaching passengers about 5:10 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station platform when he started talking to Munn’s accomplice, prosecutors said.

Balde smiled and jokingly put his arms up as if to fight and the suspect punched Balde in the face, prosecutors said. Munn allegedly jumped in and the pair pushed Balde, who fell in-between two train cars.

He was dragged along the platform until his head and upper body ultimately slammed into a meta partition inside a tunnel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Munn was arrested April 10 and denied bail at a court hearing Sunday.