Mob of burglars target train on West Side, Metra warns of delays

Chicago police swarmed the city's West Side after a mob burglarized a train at several locations, including Lake Street and Lockwood Avenue.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Swarms of people were seen running back and forth between rail cars, carrying away boxes to their vehicles, according to video from SkyFOX.

Metra issued a statement, saying inbound and outbound Union Pacific West Line trains remain stopped near Kedzie due to "ongoing police activity." They also warned riders to expect delays and urged them to seek alternate transportation.

UP and Chicago Police are responding to the scene. It's unknown what was taken and if any arrests have been made.

This is a breaking story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.