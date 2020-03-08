Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker provides coronavirus update

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch coronavirus press conference LIVE by clicking here

CHICAGO -- A seventh person in Illinois has been diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19. The man, who is in his 60's, lives in Chicago. He is hospitalized in serious condition.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwardy said that this is likely a case of "community transmission," since the man had not traveled and had no connection to other coronavirus cases. He has no connection to the sick teacher at Vaughn Occupational High School.

"We do expect to see additional cases," Arwady said. "It signals how important it is for everybody who has flu-like symptoms to stay home from school or work unless needing to seek medical attention. It is important for us all to proetect older residents and those with underlying medical conditions."

Director of Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that she encourages people to plan now in case schools close or you are too sick to work.

As of Sunday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking coronavirus cases worldwide, said that 474 people in the United States have coronavirus.

