Blue Island shooting: 1 in critical condition, 2 others wounded

Three people were shot while at a funeral gathering in south suburban Blue Island, according to police.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West 127th Street, near the Salvation Army Blue Island Worship & Community Center.

One of the victims is hospitalized in critical condition. The two other victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects are still on the loose.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.