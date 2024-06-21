Expand / Collapse search

Blue Island shooting: 1 in critical condition, 2 others wounded

By Cody King
Published  June 21, 2024 4:57pm CDT
Blue Island
FOX 32 Chicago

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Three people were shot while at a funeral gathering in south suburban Blue Island, according to police. 

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West 127th Street, near the Salvation Army Blue Island Worship & Community Center.

One of the victims is hospitalized in critical condition. The two other victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects are still on the loose. 

We'll bring more updates as they become available.