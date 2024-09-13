WATCH LIVE: Multi-vehicle crash, oil spill on Edens Expressway causes traffic pileup
CHICAGO - A three-vehicle crash and an oil spill on the Edens Expressway have led to a traffic pileup.
The incident happened at 3:10 p.m. Friday on I-94 at Old Orchard.
A commercial motor vehicle spilled diesel on the road, causing a rear-end chain reaction crash, according to Illinois State Police.
All lanes are currently closed northbound at Old Orchard, and a hazmat team is responding to clean up the diesel and oil.
Two drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. More updates will be provided as they become available.