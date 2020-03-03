Waukegan man wanted for sex assault arrested in Louisiana after trying to escape through chicken coup

article

A 26-year-old Waukegan man wanted on sex-related charges was arrested Monday in Louisiana after officers found him fleeing a home from the rear of a chicken coup.

Mario J. Colindres-Galeano was wanted on two December 2019 arrest warrants in Waukegan for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography charges, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

In February, deputies learned that Colindres-Galeano was hiding in Covington, Louisiana, the sheriff’s office said.

U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant Monday for Colindres-Galeano in the 19400 block of Slemmer Road, and found him trying to escape through a rear access hatch of a chicken coup attached to a home, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and taken to St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he remains held pending extradition hearings, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set to $1.5 million.