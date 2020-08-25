Waukegan police seeking man wanted in connection with fatal shooting

article

Waukegan police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in the northern suburb.

Police are seeking 32-year-old Damar McDonald for allegedly believe firing the fatal shot and Achley Cruz-Oquendo, also 32, for possible obstruction of justice, Waukegan police said. They are both from Waukegan.

About 8 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of McAlister Avenue, for calls of a person laying in the street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, Waukegan police said.

An investigation found that the woman, thought to be in her 60s and from North Chicago, was at a party at a home on the block when an argument broke out between two men that she tried to break up, police said. As she tried to mediate the fight, at least one shot was fired and the woman was struck.

She ran to the street where officers found her and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukegan police at 847-360-9001.