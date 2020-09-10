‘We are not puppets’: Miami Dolphins to sit out national anthem

article

In a video shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Jay Williams, Miami Dolphins players announced in video that they will stay inside during both national anthems.

The NFL announced it will play “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” which is also known as the black national anthem, before every Week 1 NFL game in the 2020 season.

The song will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Now players of the Dolphins are asking in a video shared to Williams’ twitter account, “is it authentic? that’s the mystery. Or is it just another symbolic victory.”

The video includes well known Dolphin's figures including team captains Bobby McCain, Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts plus young talents such as Mike Gesicki and Christian Wilkins and head coach Brian Flores.

“Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions. We’ll just stay inside,” Flores says to finish the video.

The announcement comes amid the leagues’ return, during a reckoning of social justice occurring across the country along with a global pandemic.

RELATED: ‘End Racism’ and ‘It Takes All of Us’ will be displayed on NFL end zone borders for season home openers

Other actions by the NFL included the announcement change to the end zones consisting of bold font that spells out the messages: “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us,” for home openers, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. The NFL reporter tweeted the announcement from a memo that was sent out by NFL executive Anna Isaacson.

Players will also have the option to wear helmet decals that honor victims of systemic racism as the NFL attempts to amplify its stance on social justice in the wake of worldwide protests since the death of George Floyd in May. Floyd, a Black man, died during an encounter with Minneapolis police when a White officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

