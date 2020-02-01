Weapons seized after 5 arrested at Wicker Park party: police

Police arrested five people and seized multiple weapons Saturday after being called to a party in Wicker Park.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the “large party” in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Five people were taken into custody at the scene and an unspecified number of weapons were seized, police said. It was not immediately clear why police were called to the party or what kinds of weapons were found.

Area North detectives are investigating.