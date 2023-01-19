Wilmette woman charged with kicking man in buttocks at Niles bar, possession of handgun

A 31-year-old Wilmette woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting another patron at a Niles sports bar and then being found in possession of a handgun when police arrived at the scene.

According to police, Cashmala Fazal was at Chasers sports bar on January 14 when she was approached by a man who was trying to get her phone number.

After a brief conversation, the man walked away and police say Fazal kicked the man in the buttocks.

The man reported the assault to bouncers at the bar, and then Niles police responded to the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

During the investigation, police say Fazal was "extremely uncooperative" and would not identify herself. She was placed under arrest, and officers then found a loaded and uncased Beretta .22 caliber handgun in her possession, police said.

Fazal was transported to a holding cell and was due in bond court the next morning. She's been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and battery.

She's due back in court on Feb. 17.