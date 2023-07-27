Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square to close: report

The Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square is reportedly scheduled to close its doors by the end of August.

According to the Sun-Times, Windy City Fieldhouse and Farpoint Development, the real estate company that owns the property, were unable to reach an agreement on a lease.

Co-founder and President, Murrel Karsh, cited the impact of COVID-19 and other circumstances as contributing factors to the surge in the industrial real estate market in Chicago. This increase in demand has led to rising prices, subsequently driving up taxes and making operating costs prohibitively expensive for the Field House.

The closure comes as a significant blow to the popular recreational venue, which would have celebrated its 26th anniversary this December.