Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square to close: report

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 5:39PM
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square to close by end of August: report

The Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square is reportedly scheduled to close its doors by the end of August.

CHICAGO - The Windy City Fieldhouse facility in Logan Square is reportedly scheduled to close its doors by the end of August.

According to the Sun-Times, Windy City Fieldhouse and Farpoint Development, the real estate company that owns the property, were unable to reach an agreement on a lease.

Co-founder and President, Murrel Karsh, cited the impact of COVID-19 and other circumstances as contributing factors to the surge in the industrial real estate market in Chicago. This increase in demand has led to rising prices, subsequently driving up taxes and making operating costs prohibitively expensive for the Field House.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The closure comes as a significant blow to the popular recreational venue, which would have celebrated its 26th anniversary this December.