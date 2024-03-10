Winfield crash: Man seriously injured when car strikes tree, catches fire

A 33-year-old Winfield man was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Sunday.

Around 3 a.m., Winfield police responded to Jewell Road and Calvin Court for a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that the car was driving westbound on Jewell Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was transported with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided by the police.