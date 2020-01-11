Winter storm brings lakefront flooding, ice, snow, and rain

In case you thought winter had disappeared, it came back with a vengeance this weekend for residents from Kenosha to Chicago to Northwest Indiana.

Lake County was getting hammered Saturday night near the Wisconsin state line. Gurnee and Kenosha got hit hard. Drivers there said the snow came in fast and seemed to blow sideways.

The storm led to more than a thousand flight cancellations at Chicago's airports.

In Northwest Indiana, driving conditions were also hazardous. We saw a multi-car pileup on I-80/94 Saturday afternoon.

Early in the day, wicked waves on Lake Michigan were a concern for the South Shore neighborhood.

“This is the worst we’ve ever seen it,” said Cathy Mican, South Shore resident.

Strong waters rushed right over a fence on 73rd Street Saturday afternoon. A block away, a mail carrier got caught up as a powerful waves went where they shouldn’t.

Advertisement

“The ground is so soft and muddy, he just sank deeper and I think they emptied the truck out a little while ago just to get the mail out,” said Mican.

A few doors down, Karen Benninghoff took us to her back yard where she gave us an up close look at the spectacle that has put fear into those who live along South Shore Drive.

“I am trying not to cry. It’s sad. It’s really sad. This is pretty crazy. I woke up to the whole house shaking,” said Benninghoff.

The waves pressed into Benninghoff’s yard, shattering her brick patio. She had help Saturday evening. Friends brought a bunch of sand bags and helped to move her patio furniture away from the water.”

“I’m just glad the house is holding and it has been here since probably the 20s. I figure if it made it this far, it’s gonna make it another night,” said Benninghoff.

Stormy weather was also to blame for at least nine deaths across the Southeastern U.S. on Saturday.