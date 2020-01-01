Woman, 18, missing from Little Village

article

Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Abigail Hernandez was last seen Dec. 27 and is missing from the 2700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She was last seen wearing a black zippered hoodie, blue jeans and black Jordan shoes.

Hernandez may be in the area of 25th street and Homan Avenue, police said. She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.