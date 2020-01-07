Woman, 18, reported missing from University Village

article

An 18-year-old woman has been reported missing from University Village on the Near West Side

Marshanda Norwood was last seen Jan. 3 in the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a black North Face jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown boots and white pants with red stripes.

She is known to visit the area near 67th Street and Marquette Avenue in South Shore, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.