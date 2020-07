article

A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing from Fifth City on the West Side.

Kamaya Lomax was last seen Thursday in the 3300 block of West Adams Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lomax is 5-foot-7, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, a medium-brown complexion and a tattoo on her left arm of a rose with a lightening bolt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-746-8255.