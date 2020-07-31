Woman, 20, missing from East Garfield Park

article

A 20-year-old woman was reported missing from East Garfield Park.

Tekila Lee left her home in the 3000 block of West Madison Street Tuesday and hasn’t returned or contacted family, Chicago police said. She may have trouble finding her way back home.

She is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.