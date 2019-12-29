Woman, 21, missing from South Commons

article

Police are looking for a woman missing from South Commons.

Raquel “Curly” Simmons, 21, was last seen Dec. 28. and is missing from the 2700 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Simmons is 5 feet tall, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater, pink pants and a ponytail.

She’s known to frequent the areas near 43rd Street and Laflin, 47th Street and Laflin, and the suburbs of Maywood, Zion and Waukegan, police said. She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.