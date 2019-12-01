Woman, 22, missing from Bronzeville

article

A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Jarae Frink-Shepard was last seen Friday in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Frink-Shepard is 5-foot-4, 145 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket and tan pants, police said.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.