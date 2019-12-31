Woman, 23, missing from University Village

article

A 23-year-old woman was reported missing from University Village on the Near West Side.

Sierra Pickens was last seen on Christmas and is missing from the 1300 block of West 15th Street, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-4, 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing but police said she may be carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.