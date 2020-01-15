Woman, 24, missing from Buena Park considered ‘high risk’: police

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 24-year-old woman reported missing from Buena Park on the North Side.

Sheonte Jones was last seen Saturday in the 4200 block of North Broadway Street and is considered to be “high risk,” according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Jones is 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue military jacket with yellow stripes, black sweat pants and a black book bag, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.