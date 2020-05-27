Woman, 24, missing from South Loop

article

A 24-year-old woman has been reported missing from the South Loop.

Heather Otis was last seen Tuesday in the 1700 block of South State Street and is known to hang out in the 3500 block of West North Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Otis, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-4, 136 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8266.