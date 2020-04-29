Woman, 25, last seen in Englewood

article

Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman who is missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Autumn Golden was last seen April 9 in the 5500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. She may need medical attention.

Golden is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She may be driving a red 2002 Ford Explorer with Illinois license plate 104V285.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.