Woman, 25, missing from Lake view

Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman missing from Lake View on the North Side.

Tiffany Lyander was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West George Street, Chicago police said. She was wearing a red bandana, a pink hooded shirt and black pants.

Lyander is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She also has a rose tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.