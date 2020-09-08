Woman, 33, missing from Uptown

article

A 33-year-old woman has been reported missing from Uptown on the North Side.

Loan “Ashley” La was last seen Sunday leaving her residence in the 1000 block of West Ainslie Street, and has not returned or contacted relatives, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She may be at the lake front near Foster Avenue.

La is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.