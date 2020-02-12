Woman, 34, missing from Austin

article

A 34-year-old woman has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Nicole Rasheed was last seen Feb. 6 in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Rasheed, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with black medium-length dreadlocks, brown eyes and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.