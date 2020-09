article

A 34-year-old woman was reported missing from Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Nairobi Figuereo-Cuevas was last seen by her family Aug. 21 and is missing from the 1900 block of North Kenneth Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.