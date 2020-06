article

Police are looking for a 35-year-old woman missing from West Garfield Park.

Jennelle Owens, who also goes by Jennelle Taylor, was last seen May 25 and is missing from the 4100 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said. She may need medical attention.

She is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.