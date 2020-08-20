Woman, 52, missing from North Side

article

A 52-year-old woman was reported missing from the North Side.

Linda Garcia was last seen leaving her home Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Wells Street, Chicago police said. She hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since she left and may be in need of medical attention.

She is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Southwest” written on it and blue jeans with cut outs down the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.