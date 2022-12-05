Woman, 52, reported missing from Algonquin
ALGONQUIN, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen walking away from a Jewel grocery store Sunday morning in Algonquin.
Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from a Jewel located at 1501 E. Algonquin Rd, according to police.
She was wearing a white winter jacket with fur and pajama bottom pants.
Kimberly Koerner | Algonquin police
Koerner is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with black, shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.