Woman, 52, reported missing from Algonquin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen walking away from a Jewel grocery store Sunday morning in Algonquin.

Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from a Jewel located at 1501 E. Algonquin Rd, according to police.

She was wearing a white winter jacket with fur and pajama bottom pants.

Kimberly Koerner | Algonquin police

Koerner is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with black, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.