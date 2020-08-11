Woman, 55, fatally hit by vehicle on Near North Side

A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday on the Near North Side.

She was about to cross the street about 10:30 p.m. in the first block of East Hubbard Street when a male driving a silver Ford Explorer SUV hit her, Chicago police said. The woman was dragged about half a block and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver sped off, police said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but he hasn’t been taken into custody.

