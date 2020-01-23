Woman, 55, missing from Jefferson Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Qin Zheng was last seen Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Zheng is 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a forest-green jacket, black pants with fluorescent stripes and a JanSport floral purple backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.