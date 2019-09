article

A 56-year-old woman was reported missing from South Shore.

Terry Triplett was last seen Friday and is missing from the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 6 feet tall, 270 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.