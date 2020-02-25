Woman, 63, dies in Schiller Park hit-and-run: police

article

A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which did not stop, Tuesday in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

The woman was struck by a 2013 Hyundai about 5:25 a.m. as she crossed in the middle of the 9700 block of Irving Park Road, Schiller Park police said.

She was then hit by a semitrailer that didn’t stop, police said.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.