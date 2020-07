article

Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Gloria Sitgraves, 63, was last seen Friday in the 6500 block of South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing a blonde wig.

She is 4-foot-11, 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.