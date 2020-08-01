Woman, 63, missing from Winfield

A 63-year-old woman was reported missing from west suburban Winfield.

Roberta Vendel, 63, was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday at 0 S. 242 Church St., Winfield police said. She has a condition which places her in danger.

She is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, blue capri jeans and white and blue New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winfield police at 630-933-7160.