Woman, 63, reported missing from Grand Crossing

A 63-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Dolly Parker was last seen about 4 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of South Dante Avenue, Chicago police said. She has a mental illness and high blood pressure.

Parker is a 5-foot-4, 220-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She also has a burn mark on her forearm and may walk with a limp.

Parker was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue pants and a red and white baseball cap, police said.

She’s known to frequent the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 South South Shore Dr., the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue and the Chicago Fire Department station at 73rd Street and Exchange Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.