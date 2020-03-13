Woman, 65, reporting missing from Englewood

article

A 65-year-old woman reported missing form Englewood may need medication.

Collena Marshall was last seen Thursday evening in the 7000 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Marshall has a heart condition and diabetes, and requires daily medication, police said.

She was wearing a green jacket, green shirt, green leggings and black boots.

Police asked anyone who knows her location to call Area South detectives at 713-747-8274.