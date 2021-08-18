Woman, 67, fatally shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Denise M. Huguelet, 67, was shot at 10:07 p.m. near 63rd Street in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and state police.

Huguelet, of Orland Park, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were closed from around 11 p.m. until 2:32 a.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.