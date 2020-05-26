Woman, 70, missing from Oak Park

article

A 70-year-old woman was reported missing from west suburban Oak Park.

Barbara Harmon was last seen Tuesday morning and is missing from the 200 block of North Grove Avenue, Oak Park police said in a statement. She has a condition which places her in danger.

She is 5-foot-6, 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with black writing, blue pinstripe shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800.