Woman, 72, missing from Willowbrook

article

Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman missing from west suburban Willowbrook.

Marybeth Cano was last seen leaving her home about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Illinois State police and Willowbrook police. She was driving a brown 2001 Toyota Avalon with Illinois license plate FHL669.

She is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes, authorities said. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Willowbrook police at 630-325-2808.