Woman, 76, missing from Ravenswood Manor

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 76-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Ravenswood Manor on the Northwest Side.

Jackie Bartholomay was last seen Monday in the 2700 block of West Windsor Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Bartholomay is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.