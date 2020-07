article

A 79-year-old woman has been reported missing from Kane County.

Christina Arguelles was last seen driving a Cadillac CTS on Thursday, according to an alert.

Arguelles has a condition that places her in danger, police said in the alert.

She is 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County sheriff’s office at 630-232-6840.