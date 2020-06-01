Woman, 80, last seen in Englewood

article

Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Englewood on the South Side.

Essie Denard, 80, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. May 30 near West 63rd Parkway and South Peoria Street eastbound on 63rd, Chicago police said. She was wearing a black skull cap, black sweater, green pants and white tennis shoes.

Denard is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.