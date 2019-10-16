Woman, 80, missing from Noble Square may need medical attention

article

An 80-year-old woman reported missing from Noble Square on the Near West Side may need medical attention.

Rochelle Higgins was last seen Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Higgins, who is 5-feet-4, was wearing a brown jacket, and pink and white pajama pants, police said. She is blind in her left eye and may need medical attention, police said.

She is known to walk around the area of Ashland and Milwaukee avenues near the Blue Line station, police said. She does not have identification with her.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-734-8380.