Woman, 83, missing from North Side

Police are looking for an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing from her North Side home.

Ida Maisonet was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near her home in the 2700 block of North Hoyne Avenue near the Lathrop Homes, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Maisonet is described as a 5-foot, 88-pound woman with brown eyes and gray and white hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a turquoise, hooded jacket with a zipper, a white T-shirt, a gray knee-length skirt and gray and black flip-flops.

Police said she has dementia and is considered a “high-risk” missing person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.