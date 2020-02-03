Woman, 90, missing from Berwyn and may appear confused: police

article

A 90-year-old woman reported missing from west suburban Berwyn may appear confused, police say.

Rosa Ramirez was last seen Monday morning near 21st Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Berwyn police said in a missing person alert.

She was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, police said. She is about 5 feet tall and has gray hair with red hair in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berwyn detectives at 708-795-5600 x0.