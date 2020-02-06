Woman charged with stabbing musician on Red Line platform

article

A 38-year-old woman from Blue Island has been charged with stabbing a street musician Tuesday on a CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

Barbara Johnson faces two counts of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, Chicago police said.

Police said a woman approached a street musician about 1:35 p.m. at the Jackson station in the 200 block of South State Street and cut his arm with a knife during an argument. The man, 26, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Johnson was arrested nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A woman who identified herself as the street performer’s sister said he was attacked by a woman who tried to push him onto the tracks and then stabbed him with a kitchen knife, according to an online fundraiser page.

His amplifier and guitar were destroyed, the sister said.

His “only passion was music, the thought of doing anything else with his life was never an option for him,” she wrote.

Johnson is due for a bail hearing later Thursday.