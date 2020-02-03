Woman dead, state trooper hurt in I-57 crash at 138th

A 29-year-old Chicago woman died in a two-vehicle crash that also injured an Illinois State trooper early Monday on I-57 near 138th Street in the south suburbs.

Sindi Miller was northbound in a Nissan in front of a trooper about 2:30 a.m. on I-57 when she lost control of her vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The trooper’s vehicle hit Miller’s Nissan before they both struck the left wall, state police said.

Miller was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, state police said. One of her three passengers was seriously injured, another had minor injuries, and the third had none.

The trooper was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with minor injuries, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details of the death.

All northbound lanes were opened by 9:43 a.m., state police said. An investigation is ongoing.